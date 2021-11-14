A man who spent 23 years without paying his mortgage was evicted from a home in the US

Several Nassau County agents, a locksmith and movers showed up on the property last Friday to change locks and remove belongings.

Finally, a man from Long Island (New York, USA) who has lived in a home for more than 20 years without paying a mortgage has finally become pushed outAfter the owner company won the lawsuit against him.

Goramrit Hansbal, 52 years old Bought a three bedroom house in 1998 in East Meadow, for $290,000, but only a $1602.37 mortgage payment was made. Since Washington Mutual reclaimed ownership in 2000, three different owners have attempted to evict it.

Over the years, Hansbal Four lawsuits filed and seven bankruptcy cases, which automatically suspends any expulsion attempt. His latest legal move to stay at home was to take advantage of the government’s eviction protection measures introduced by the Covid-19 pandemic to help people in financial hardship.

However, in September, Judge William Howhauser I consider That the debtor cannot use these measures in his defense, because he occupies the house illegally.

Finally, last Friday, several Nassau County customers, along with the locksmith and motors maker, They came to the house to change the locks The removal of belongings from the home, which will remain in a storage warehouse for 30 days, is prompted by Diamond Ridge Partners, the company that currently owns the home.

Diamond Ridge owner Jason Epstein stated that the New York court system “is A tragedy of mistakes This allowed the negligent to benefit from diligent taxpayers for 23 years.”

The company plans to renovate and repair the house, and possibly sell it later.