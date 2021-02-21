A plane drops mechanical failure and lands in the United States

41 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

A plane flying over Broomfield, Colorado, at United StateLocal police reported that debris was dumped in several places on Saturday.

The Boeing The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the 777-200 suffered a right-hand engine failure after takeoff and landed safely at Denver International Airport.

So far, the authorities said, there were no reports of injuries. ABC News reported that police posted pictures of the wreck outside the home on the Internet.

Read also: Boeing is guilty of fraud and will pay $ 2.5 billion for accidents in 2018 and 2019

The authorities stated that “some debris fell in Commons Park and in the neighborhoods of Northmore and Red Leaf.” “Our officers are working to locate all the debris,” they said.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which will investigate with the National Transportation Safety Board, reported the accident that United Flight 328 was bound for Honolulu.


jabf / lsm

