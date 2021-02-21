Three volcanoes increase volcanic activity in Guatemala

Civil protection authorities in Guatemala I reported this Saturday that Volcanoes Fuego and Pacaya, near the capital, as well as Santiago (west) have increased Volcanic activity And they shoot ash To several neighboring cities.

A report by the Institute of Volcanology indicates that Fuego volcano, 35 km southwest of the capital, recorded weak and moderate explosions during the night and at dawn, in a range of 8 to 12 per hour, and ejected plumes of ash at 4,500 and 4,800 meters above surface level the sea.

The Ashfall Among the three thousand 763 meters high, it was recorded in the villages of Morelia, Santa Sofia, Panemash and the city of San Pedro Epukaba, according to details.

Meanwhile, Pacaya volcano, which is 2,552 meters high and about 25 kilometers south of Guatemala City, maintains “a high level of activity, offering increased periods of 3 to 5 hours”.

The explosions ejected plumes of ash between 2,800 and 3,000 meters and affected the villages of Rodeo and Patrocino, with the potential to extend more than 25 kilometers from the crater.

In addition, a lava flow is preserved around 800 meters in length and causes blocks up to 1,300 meters long to separate.

On the other hand, the 2,500-meter high volcano Santiago, 230 km west of Guatemala City, maintains weak and moderate explosions with ash at an altitude of 3,000 meters.

From this standpoint, the Civil Protection recommended keeping Pakaya National Park closed due to the risk of avalanches, explosions, burns or serious damage, and the Civil Aviation Directorate also recommended taking precautions with air traffic in the volcanoes sector due to the presence of ash.

On June 3, 2018, Fuego volcano recorded a powerful eruption that caused a torrent of gases, ash and burning rocks that devastated a community in Escuintla, leaving 202 people dead and 229 missing, according to official data.

The Bakaya was also activated on May 27, 2010, killing a TV journalist while covering the news. It also caused damage to crops.

