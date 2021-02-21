He will make his public debut as a former Florida president

Donald Trump He will run for the first time as a former president at a caucus in Florida Coming weekend.

Ian Walters, a spokesman for the US Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will deliver a speech February 28 At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) the group holds each year.

The former president plans to use his talk to talk about it The future of the Republican Party Conservative push, such as criticism of President Joe Biden’s actions, Tend to override their immigration policiesAccording to a person who made a statement about the matter on the condition of anonymity.

This year the CPAC is being held in Orlando, Florida, and it will be attended by many former Trump officials and others who represent his wing in the Republican Party, such as the former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and South Dakota Gov. Christy Noem.

Trump Ha Mantinido Relatively low profile Since leaving the White House in January and moving to Palm Beach, Florida, last week he appeared in a series of phone interviews to discuss the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

Trump has a long history with CPAC, which has played a pivotal role in its emergence as a political force.

