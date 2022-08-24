A researcher from the United Arab Emirates participates in the Durango Science and Technology meeting – NEWSHIDALGO

Pachuca de Soto, Aug. 24 /HIDALGO NEWS/. – Victor Hugo Guadarrama, Research Professor at Tezayoca Graduate School (ESTi), affiliated with the Autonomous University of Hidalgo State (UAEH), participated in the State Science, Technology and Innovation Meeting 2022 organized by the State Council for Science and Technology. and innovation at Durango (COCYTED) on August 16-17, with the goal of expanding the research vision to provide solutions to society’s unresolved needs.

To contribute to this goal, Victor Guadarrama presented a workshop entitled “Social Innovation for Sustainable Development”, which sought to disseminate the social innovation approach and thus promote social impact projects through a formal methodology.

With this type of activity, association with academic peers is sought to create collaboration networks for the research group “Management of Technology and Innovation” of the Tizayoka Graduate School, thus contributing to a greater recognition of the activities carried out. The highest study house in the entity with other national and international study houses.