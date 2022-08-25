Maduro agrees to establish a center for regenerative medicine in Venezuela

24 mins ago Mia Thompson

CARACAS, August 24 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday approved the creation of the National Center for Regenerative Medicine that will work with the country’s public hospitals in caring for patients with burns or fractures, among others.

“Then the National Center for Regenerative Medicine was approved to bring these benefits to the accelerated pace possible (…) so that the burned and the broken all have their benefits and we can also move forward,” Maduro said during a meeting with the scientists, broadcasted by the state channel Venezuela de Television (VTV). .

The president explained that the center will be established through the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (IVIC) and will work to prepare doctors and scientists in the field of cellular medicine.

Likewise, he praised local scientific research and emphasized that professionals in this field have the support of the executive branch to develop work applied to food production, health, education and other sectors.

“You get all the support for this perpetual day of research on science, innovation and technology applied to health and life and its application to food, toxin-free food production, healthy food and how we should produce,” he noted.

On the other hand, the President announced that his country is preparing for a five-day joint scientific exhibition with Iran, although he did not specify the date or other details about the activity.

“In the next few days, the international exhibition of the scientific, industrial and technological alliance between Iran and Venezuela will be opened. More than 300 high-tech and high-science companies and their products from the Islamic Republic of Iran come to Venezuela,” he continued.

On June 20, Maduro ordered his economic cabinet to “immediately design, start and install” a “twinn” technological industrial zone with Iran to develop food, health and education.

Then the president confirmed that Iran had agreed with his government to “transfer” all its knowledge for the “comprehensive development” of the proposed topics within the industrial zone.

More Stories

A researcher from the United Arab Emirates participates in the Durango Science and Technology meeting – NEWSHIDALGO

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science explains what friendship should be

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

What are the six limits you must set to maintain your mental health

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The New Medicine Museum in China was designed by Muda Architects:

1 day ago Mia Thompson

How did science make it possible for the human ear to hear?

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The study showed that video games do not affect well-being

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Maduro agrees to establish a center for regenerative medicine in Venezuela

24 mins ago Mia Thompson

Teros qualified for the first time in history for the Sevens World Cup | newspaper

25 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Download Yo WhatsApp APK | No ads | fire modes | 2022 Edition | Latest update | Download | Download | United States | Spain | Mexico | nda | nnni | sports game

32 mins ago Leo Adkins

Lopez Obrador joins the presidents of Colombia, Bolivia and Argentina in support of Cristina Fernandez

37 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

He was denied a student visa to the United States three times, but did not realize wrongly: “I cried a lot”

50 mins ago Leland Griffith