Congress will pass the science bill today

The sticking point would be an amendment approved by the House of Representatives in the Senate that affects the career stability of the scientific and research community.

This morning, the House of Representatives will approve – and this time definitively – the Science Act. The text assumes a reform of the rule currently in force (2011) and has three primary objectives. The first is Funding Protection Sufficient for research and development (R&D): 1.25% of GDP between now and 2030. The second, Reduce bureaucracy and simplify the administrative burden of seeking assistance. The third (and perhaps the most important), is the scholarship Job stability for scientists and workers.

In June, Congress already gave the green light for the law. Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morantehe got out of the discussion and the subsequent vote was much stronger because the text was approved 261 in favour, 59 abstained and there was not a single negative vote. In one of his articles, the text explained that scientific and research staff can only obtain a temporary contract (rather than an unlimited contract) when the project they are working on is funded by Funds from Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. for the rest, The contractual relationship will be indefinite, an unusual expression in the world of Spanish science. Legislative reform seeks to reduce job insecurity by enacting a new law indefinite contract That it will not be subject to the public offer of employment and that it will be targeted Researchers, technicians and management personnel. Regardless of their level of training, people with sufficient experience and competence may benefit from this business model as well.

“There is no science without rights, and without science there is no future. Manuel Vaggs, Secretary for Public Policy at CCOO

In the subsequent debate in the Senate, however, PP . Modification is approved – at the request of the Conference of Deans of Universities – which revises that specific article and, in the opinion of the CCOO Consortium in Catalonia, “returns researchers to the previous situation: permanent instability, reduced compensation, impossibility of developing a project”. On the basis of job stability & rdquo;.

“We were very surprised by the support for the People’s Party amendment in the Senate by certain groups, such as the PNV, Junts and ERC, who gave ‘yes’ To the text previously released by Congress, criticizing Manuel Vaggs, Secretary for Public Policy at CCOO. He concludes by saying: “There is no science without rights, and without knowledge there is no future and no future.

What will happen today in Congress? Will the text be approved with the PP amendment? And sources in the department, led by Morant, confirmed that they will continue to negotiate with the parliamentary blocs “until the last minute.” Voting can be postponed until late afternoon.

The PP Amendment is the only change a law can make. Otherwise, the text remains the same. To enhance stability, the standard encourages Post-doctoral contracts of up to six years In universities, institutions and public sector associations. The text contemplates something the current law does not do: the right to compensation, which would also apply to pre-doctoral contracts. In addition, the duration calculation will be interrupted when Permits and vacations due to reconciling work and family life. With the aim of attracting distinguished scholars, the new law redefines the contract Distinguished researcher.

The creation of the Spanish Space Agency, one of the great projects launched by the former minister and astronaut Pedro Duque, also stands out among the great novelties of the law. This entity will be dedicated to the “promotion, implementation and development” of projects related to the field.Aerospace, Security and National Defense. Especially with regard to Use (and development) of satellites and manage the data obtained from this activity. According to the document, these tasks will be carried out in full coordination with the European Space Agency (ESA) and other international organizations. This project will be approved for launch in Maximum period of one yearWhen the government agrees The statutes of the Spanish Space Agency together with all the ministries involved in its work.

The National Health System (SNS) is not excluded. SNS researchers who devote at least 50% of their work day to research tasks will have specific categories and science law contracts will apply to them. The text specifies approval of the SNS search personnel statute.