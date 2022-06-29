A strange disease that can be transmitted by larvae kills 20 people in Uganda and forces residents into confinement

The Ugandan Kitera region authorities (south) have asked the central government to declare Quarantine in two villages after at least 20 people died For the past three months because of youA disease that has not yet been recognized.

The first deaths occurred in Kijonjo A and Kijongo B villages in Kasasa sub-prefecture, where cases have spread to the surrounding area, according to Uganda’s Daily Monitor.

Kyutera District President Patrick Kinto Kisikolo said that for the time being “I’m not sure if the disease is contagious” He added that they are still waiting for the investigations initiated by the Ministry of Health.

“However, people are starting to migrate to neighboring areas, which is what worries us. We believe that the best measure should be to declare a quarantine While health experts are finalizing a report on the cause of these deaths abnormal “.

The deceased had symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, headache and bleeding. Casasa sub-prefecture chief Denis Muyonga said some residents are talking about magic, while Others refer to the caterpillar on coffee plantations.

For her part, Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Odera Nansamba, confirmed that the situation is still under investigation, before adding that the authorities have already sent experts to the region.

“our The concern is that residents visit shrines believing that treatment will be offered to them by traditional healersHe stressed before asking local leaders to “educate” the population to “contain the problem.”

