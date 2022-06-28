Cuba and Uganda reaffirm their desire to expand cooperation ties

54 mins ago Leland Griffith

Havana, June 27 (ACN) Cuba s Uganda Today I renewed the common will to expand relations cooperation Continuing to deepen diplomatic and political relations based on historical ties of brotherhood and solidarity.

This was expressed on Twitter by the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez GrillAfter a meeting this afternoon with the President of that African country, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, in Kampala, the capital.

“I was greeted by the President of #Uganda, KagutaMuseveni. We reaffirm the common will to expand relations of cooperation and further deepen political-diplomatic relations, on the basis of the historical ties of brotherhood and solidarity between our two countries.”

Rodriguez Barilla, who is on an official visit to the East African country, conveyed Cuba’s desire to deepen the relations between the two countries, especially the cooperative relations, Copamenrix reported.

According to the report, Museveni sent his greetings to General Raul Castro Ruz and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, highlighted the historical brotherly relations that unite Uganda with Cuba, and expressed solidarity with the Caribbean nation.

The Ugandan President was accompanied by the Interim Minister of Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryim, and from the Cuban side was the Deputy Director General of Bilateral Affairs Angel Villa Hernandez; and Cuban Ambassador to Uganda Tania Perez Chich.

