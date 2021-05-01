A teacher sells his car, students buy proceeds – Noticieros Televisa

15 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

An 87-year-old teacher had to sell his 1972 car due to financial problems. His students, upon learning, They decided to buy the little car to return it. Gesture that occurred in BrazilInternet shook.

We recommend the following: “Done unintentionally”; The boy breaks the windshield and leaves an apology note

The teacher, Marcelo Sequeira, was a teacher for a story And geography for 26 years, in a school in Curitiba, in Brazil. The professor was known in his neighborhood for the impeccable condition that he was suffering from Fuchito.

According to RPC, Brazilian channel, his students instantly recognized the teacher when they saw him driving his car. Additionally, some of them, like Claudio Martins, have told the media about it Siqueria was a staple of their lives, as she approached them to give them advice.

(Imagine: RPC)

When they find out that the teacher has decided to put his car up for sale, the students put together a group of The WhatsApp To organize the car and buy it in good faith.

Once they collected the sum, with the help of the son of the teacher, they gave him a big surprise: Not only did they buy the car to return it to him, they also raised the money to pay for the renewal and make it look like new.

When Marcelo saw his car, he couldn’t stop him from crying emotionally, especially when his students told him he would pay for a redesign. FuchitoAnd the Which, by the way, It went out when the teacher wanted to take it home, so students had to push it.

(Imagine: RPC)

With information from RPC

More Stories

The Maduro regime has granted house arrest to six Citgo executives who have been arrested since 2017

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Past hour: Mexican shrimp hit. I block it

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Four were killed in an armed attack in North Carolina

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The passwords of 32,000 federal government emails are published on the Internet: Eset

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

AMLO reveals that the MP has requested protection for alleged threats from Silvano Aureoles

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Biden: The United States will be a global “ arsenal ” of vaccines against COVID – El Financiero

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The effect of closing the border between the United States and Canada for more than a year

10 mins ago Mia Thompson

“Kanye West Presents Tennis to the President of Uganda”

11 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Puerto Rico withdraws its candidacy for the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games

13 mins ago Sharon Hanson

A teacher sells his car, students buy proceeds – Noticieros Televisa

15 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Students of the Enrique Quijada School have a Science Day – El Sol de Hermosillo

4 hours ago Mia Thompson