A Uruguayan soldier worked in Uganda after a robbery

national > emergency

The operation was urgent, due to the injuries caused by Rabinero

August 22, 2022 at 17:42

A soldier from the Uruguayan contingent in the Congo had to undergo an emergency operation in Uganda As a result of the wounds caused by the Rapinero, The Minister of National Defense confirmed, Xavier Garcia.

the operation He was successful and the soldier is recovering. his family It has already been notified by the authorities and in In the next few hours, a doctor from the unit stationed in Congo will travel to Uganda And an interpreter to cooperate in healing the wounded.

Garcia denied some accounts of an alleged attack against Uruguayan forces in the Congo. What happened was that two soldiers who were on vacation in neighboring Uganda were robbed and one of them was hit on the head with an iron bar, forcing him to undergo surgery.

