Abdul Samad Okhalfin, 5th in the best cross in the world

21 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The athlete from Reus Abdessamad Oukhelfen finished fifth in the overall standings and became the best Spaniard in the race for the Cross de Atapuerca, considered the best international test for this method.

Eritrean Aaron Kifle was the winner of the prestigious Burgos race after astonishingly forcing a powerful change of pace in the latter part of the race, giving no choice to Rodrigue Kwizera (Burundi) and Joel Aiko (Uganda), one second, third and two seconds behind the champion.

And the fourth was Ugandan Thomas Aiko and fifth Abdul Samad Okhalvin (Nike), 11 seconds ahead of Kivel, a specialist in crossings.

The race took a long time to break. Spaniards Dani Archie, Wassim Omez and Carlos Mayo came to dominate it at the start, along with Abdessamad Okhlevin himself, who came from third place last Sunday on the San Sebastian crossover.

After the first loss, made up of a group of eight riders, Kevil featured a brutal change of pace that left all his teammates behind.

Abdul Samad Okhalfin, in the leading group. Photo: SportMedia

On the other hand, Eritrean sprinter Rachel Gibrinohanes surprised in the final stage of the women’s competition by overtaking the Ethiopians Nora Geruton and Beatriz Chebet, who seemed to be the two favorites to rise to the top of the podium until they overcame the Eritrean in the last game. meters.

Carolina Robles was the best Spaniard, followed by Arandina Celia Anton and Irene Sanchez Escribano.

More Stories

Kenya, Togo and Niger win: Guinea-Bissau and Sudan tied but neither of them left in the qualifiers

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Watch USA vs Jamaica match live on ESPN Star + and Telemundo Deportes channels and live stream online for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | Matches today | NCZD USA MX USA | Total Sports

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Mali approaches the World Cup finals for the first time

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Hector Cuper continues to make history in Africa

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

10 footballers who make Dani Alves look young

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Matches of the Day, November 14, 2021: Timetables & TV Channels to Watch LIVE Portugal vs. Serbia through Qatar 2022 qualifiers | Peru Cup | Brazilian | Football Live | Peru | Argentina | Colombia | Chile | Bolivia | Ecuador | Mexico | United State

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Flag signs Ratoncito Pérez

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

Abdul Samad Okhalfin, 5th in the best cross in the world

21 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How to put Tukutik audio from MSN Messenger in your notifications | Alerts | Messages | Applications | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

23 mins ago Leo Adkins

Germany ready to return to ‘home office’ before new wave of COVID-19

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

China surpasses the United States in wealth

26 mins ago Leland Griffith