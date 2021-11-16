Ivory Coast defeated Mozambique and topped Group D in the African qualifiers

Cote d’Ivoire beat Mozambique 3-0 at home today, and was the leader of Group D in the African qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup after playing a match held at Stade Lamette in Cotonou, Benin.

Midfielder Max Alan Gradel (Savispor, Turkey) (10m PDT), striker Janali Maxwell Cornet (Burnley, England) (16m) and Jean-Michael Seri (Fulham, England) (45m first) are switched to the Ivorian group.

As a result of the match that was held in Benin due to internal conflicts in Ivory Coast, the winning team took first place in Group D with 13 points, leaving Cameroon as a companion with 12 points.

Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea defeated Tunisia 1-0 at the new stadium in Malabo, to catch up with its rival at the top of Group B and share the lead with ten points.

Today’s results:

Group B: Zambia 4 – Mauritania 0, Equatorial Guinea 1 – Tunisia 0.

Click to enlarge

Spare.

Group C: Liberia 0 – Nigeria 2 – Cape Verde 2 – Central Africa 1.

Group D: Malawi 0 – Cameroon 4, Ivory Coast 3 – Mozambique 0.

After the fifth date of the African qualifiers, Mali, Egypt, Senegal and Morocco qualified for the third stage of the competition.

Tomorrow, the sixth and final date of the second phase of the African qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will start and will be held as follows:

Sunday 14 November:

Group E: 13:00 (Argentine time), Mali – Uganda.

Group G: 10:00, Zimbabwe-Ethiopia. 16:00, Ghana – South Africa.

Group H: 16:00 (Senegal – Congo).

Group X: 10:00, Democratic Republic of the Congo – Benin, Madagascar – Tanzania.

Monday 15:

Group A: 13:00 (Argentine time), Niger – Djibouti.

Group E: 10:00 (Kenya – Rwanda).

Grupo H: Namibia-Togo.

Group I: Guinea-Bissau – Sudan.

Tuesday 16:

Group A: 13:00 Algeria – Burkina Faso

Group B: 16:00 Tunisia – Zambia and Mauritania – Equatorial Guinea.

Group C: 13:00, Nigeria – Cape Verde, Central Africa – Liberia.

Group D 10:00, Mozambique – Malawi; 16:00, Cameroon – Cote d’Ivoire.

Group F: 10:00, Egypt-Gabon and Libya-Angola.

Group A: 10:00, Morocco – Guinea.

= positions =

Group A: Algeria 13 points. Burkina Faso: 11; Niger 4; Djibouti 0.

Group B: Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea – 10. Zambia 7, Mauritania 1.

Group C: Nigeria 12; Cape Verde, 10; Central African Republic, 4; Liberia 3.

Group D: Ivory Coast – 13, Cameroon, 12; Malawi 3; Mozambique, 1.

Group E: Mali 13; Uganda, 9; Kenya 3; Rwanda 1.

Group F: Egypt 11. Gabon, 7; Libya 6 Angola 4.

Group G: South Africa 13 Ghana 10 Ethiopia 4; Zimbabwe, 1.

Group H: Senegal 13, Togo, Namibia 5; Congo 3.

Group A: Morocco 15 Guinea-Bissau, 5 years old; Guinea 4 Sudan, 2.

Group X: Benin – 10, DRC, 8; Tanzania 7; Madagascar 3. (Tillam)