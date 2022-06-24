Abortion in the United States: President Biden responds to the anti-abortion ruling – United States – International

US President Joe Biden declared Friday that the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal the right to abortion was a “tragic mistake” and the result of “extremist ideology.”

Democracy stressed in a solemn speech after the historical sentence was known that “the health and lives of women in this country are now in danger.”

The president accused the country’s three conservative Supreme Court justices, who were nominated by his predecessor, Donald Trump (2017-2021), with the ruling repealing abortion rights protections.

“Three justices appointed by the President, Donald Trump, are at the heart of this decision to tip the scales of justice and eliminate a fundamental right of women in this country,” Biden said, referring to Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Connie Barrett.

He stressed that this is a sad day for rights in the United States: “The Court has done what it has never done before: expressly remove a constitutional right that is a fundamental right of many Americans. It is a sad day for the Court and for the country.”

Last Friday, the ultra-conservative US Supreme Court put an end to a ruling that for nearly half a century had guaranteed a woman’s right to…

Abortion, however, was not accepted by the religious right.

This decision does not make the termination of pregnancy illegal, but rather restores the United States to the status quo that existed prior to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, when each state was free to allow it or not.

In a country so divided, it is possible that half of the states, especially in the more conservative and religious south and center, could ban it in the short term.

Biden stressed that his government would defend the right to abortion and encouraged Americans to go out to vote in the November elections to ensure a majority in Congress to pass laws that protect it.

“We need more leaders of countries who protect this right at the local level… We have to elect officials who do that,” he said.

*With information from EFE and AFP