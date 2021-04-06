About 60 dolphins have been found dead on Ghanaian beaches

43 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
Some users on social networks shared pictures of dolphins stranded on beaches in Ghana. | Photo: Cuartoscuro – archive

About 60 dolphins and other marine species have been found dead during the Weekend On the beaches of Ghana.

About 60 dolphins and different types of fish are found dead over the weekend, Stranded On three beaches in GhanaToday, Monday, local authorities and sources said that the cause of his death has not been determined yet.

The death of dolphins and other species is cause for concern

“Upon reaching the shore, the team noticed a large number of small pelagic fish (sardines, anchovies, and ndlr) and benthic species (bream, seabass, hake, ndlr) stuck on the shore. Michael Arthur Dadsey, director general of the National Fisheries Commission, said in a statement.

According to the first observations, there were no injuries or wounds on the fish.According to the statement, which stated that they were sent to the laboratory Several presentations to try to clarify the causes of the phenomenon.

Users on social networks shared the videos

Some users on social networks have shared videos where you can see Stranded dolphins On the beaches of Ghana.

Photos can hurt some sensitivities: discretion is recommended.

In the photos you can see dead dolphins on the shores of Ghana And some of that She barely shows signs of lifeBefore the eyes of people amazed.

“We counted 60 dead dolphins and one small fish. Samuel Aubing, a local fisherman, told reporters: “It’s strange, and you can’t say what happened, perhaps on the high seas, of species like this bending here.”

Ghana is located along the Gulf of Guinea, in the Atlantic Ocean, and has a coastline of 550 km.

More Stories

In Dubai, several people were arrested for filming a video with women without clothes on a balcony

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

They filter the personal data of more than 530 million Facebook users

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The Republican Party was ready to approve a condensed version of the infrastructure plan promoted by Joe Biden

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Found the destroyer USS Johnston World War II

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The influencer discovers her boyfriend’s betrayal thanks to her smartwatch

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Expert: Facebook’s data leak would have affected 13 million Mexicans

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

United States: Bank of America raises plan to boost racial equality and economic opportunity by 211 million

38 mins ago Mia Thompson

Ugandan presidential campaign launches 37 dead

41 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Roland Garros is considering delaying his debut again due to restrictions in France

42 mins ago Sharon Hanson

About 60 dolphins have been found dead on Ghanaian beaches

43 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Paulinho Mosca, singer-songwriter, between science and music

4 hours ago Mia Thompson