Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) Uganda 2022 Program for Women Entrepreneurs.

Application deadline: August 2, 2022

In 2019, it was released. Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs created Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE). AWE provides women entrepreneurs with the skills, resources, and networks needed to start and scale successful businesses. Through AWE, women entrepreneurs participate in a facilitated entrepreneurship program supported by local content. The program provides networking and mentoring opportunities with successful business owners that teach women how to create their own business plans and enable them to understand how to raise money for a business.

Requirements

who are you Gulu, Kampala, Mbarara also Jenga. Are you with us agribusiness, small manufacturing, technology, design, or tourism business or has a unique or influential business In the community, this is your chance.

Join the AWE Uganda program and become part of a global network of entrepreneurs in over 56 countries and take your business to the next level.

Note: This program lasts for 6 months, so do not apply if you are not sure you can complete it.

for more information:

Visit the official website of the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) Uganda Program 2022