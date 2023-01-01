Acts of vandalism during New Year’s celebrations in Belgium led to the ignition of six cars and 74 detainees

9 hours ago

EFE. – Six cars were set on fire and 74 people were arrested on the night of December 31 for some acts vandalism Registered in Brussels, according to police in the Belgian capital on Sunday. Police said 10 of the arrests were judicial and the rest were administrative.

Some agents wereanesthetic over and over by ballistics” and at various points in the midst of Brussels Fireworks were launched despite the ban due to the gusts of wind.

the firemen from area BrusselsCapital, in the center BelgiumThey had to intervene on about 170 occasions, six of them due to vehicular ignition.

Public transport Brussels It was interrupted on the night of Dec. 31 by order of the police or by acts of vandalism, according to public transport company STIB via Twitter.

On the other hand, a spectator in the Belgian city of Antwerp was seriously injured during the fireworks display, and he was there too accidents which called the local police, the agency said.

in a FranceMore than a million people gathered last night on the Champs-Elysées in Paris to witness, after two years of absence due to… pandemicFireworks display at the Arc de Triomphe.

This morning, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the attendance figures, a historic record for December 31, according to local media.

in a UgandaAt least nine people, including several minors, died in a stampede on Saturday, during the celebrations New Year’s Evein a shopping center in the capital KampalaPolice reported today.

“The incident appears to have occurred in the middle of the night, when the event entertainer encouraged attendees to leave the mall to watch a fireworks display,” said the Kampala City Police Deputy Spokesperson. Luke Oysiegerein statements compiled by local media, Sunday.

