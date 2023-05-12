Address 42 | The latest live news about the immigrant situation Grupo Milenio

What will happen when Address 42 expires?

Deportations increased during the implementation of Title 42 PA

Biden’s new regulation restricting asylum to immigrants crossing illegally andIt shall take effect immediately upon the termination of Title 42.

under the regulationsIt is assumed that the majority of immigrants do not qualify for asylum If they pass through other countries without first seeking protection elsewhere or if they do not use legal means to enter the United States.

The goal of the US authorities is to prosecute foreigners within days and Quickly deport them if they fail the initial asylum test.

Nearly 500 United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officials will be designated temporary Interview assistance The Pentagon will send 1,500 troops to temporarily support the Border Patrol.

The new regulations, which toughen access to asylum, are expected to face legal challenges. The Biden administration may struggle to detain immigrants at the border and deport them quickly without additional congressional funding.