Agreement and disagreement between the United States and the European Union

39 mins ago Leland Griffith
Alberto Pensione

The two sides agreed to direct steel and aluminum imports

Factories of German origin produced more than 742,000 cars in the United States last year and employed more than 60,000 workers

December 26, 2021, 5 a.m.

At the end of last October, the United States and the European Union reached a preliminary agreement to save the trade dispute that has separated them since 2018, during the presidency of Donald Trump. That year, Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, based on national security considerations. This led to a rate of retaliation from Europeans.

