B1 and B2 visas: what do they mean, what can be done and how long can you stay in the US with each

Two years ago, the United States government suspended visas for travelers and citizens to enter its territory. As a result of the health emergency due to Covid-19 and in recent days, the US authorities have announced the reactivation of Mexican citizens.

If you are a Mexican and you want to enter the United States for business, business or as a tourist, you must have a compulsory visa and for this there are two categories B1 and B2, and here we explain the difference between each one and its characteristics.

B1 Business Visa

If your plan is to stay a long time in the US, the B1 visa is a good option as it allows you to stay in the US for a maximum of six months to start, however, it is valid for 1, 3 and 10 years. You should keep in mind that the B1 visa is only for doing business with companies from the neighboring country and does not refer strictly to business or professional reasons.

Another important point to note is that the B1 visa does not allow you to charge US corporation fees or undertake paid activity while you are in the US.

Features

Attending conferences or seminars

Attend meetings with your colleagues if you work for a US company

Representing a company while negotiating, signing a contract or placing an order

B2 . Tourist Visa

This life is very accessible and aimed at anyone who is interested in going as a tourist to the United States and staying for a short period and a maximum of 90 days. In addition, it is also used privately by citizens who travel to the country for medical care.

