Alcaraz repeats the title at the Mutua Madrid Open after a tough final with Struff

Carlos Alcaraz with the Champion’s CupEFE

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz It was awarded this Sunday for the second time Mutua Madrid Open Championship after multiplication To the German Jan-Lennard Struve He went 6-4,3-6, 6-3 in his fourth Masters 1000 of the season.

After a tough match that lasted two and a half hours, with successive substitutions in the match and the score, Murcian Repeat victory at Caja Mágicatwo weeks after it was granted Judo Cup from Barcelona.

With victory in Madrid, the world number two wins four Masters 1000 titles and his tenth title in 13 finals in the past two years.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates the victoryniusdiario.es

Despite not having the best afternoon with ‘driving’, with which he was more erratic than usual, the US Open champion managed to beat Struff, a ‘lucky loser’ in the main draw, who sowed a lot of ‘battle’ with His aggressive game than the rest and his netting ability.

Jan-Lennard Struve, during the finalSergio Perez

The third confrontation

For 33-year-old Struve, that was it 1st Masters 1000 finalist, The second of his career after the one he lost two years ago in Munich.

Struff and Alcaraz met twice, in close matches, with Spain’s victory last year at Wimbledon and Germany’s victory at Roland Garros 2021.

Congratulations from Pedro Sanchez

Head of Government Pedro Sanchez He was one of the first to congratulate the tennis player La Marsa, via his Twitter account. Sanchez celebrated the existence of Spanish tennis “the above”.