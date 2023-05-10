Champion Eliminated: Charlotte v. Orlando in the Open Cup

twelve clubs MLS You have work on a tuesday night in the 2023 edition of US Open Cup.

Charlotte He confirmed that this direct elimination tournament would have a new winner by elimination Orlando Citythe winner in 2022, to advance to the Round of 16.

A historic award and a place in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League will go to the winner of this year’s US Open Cup, which will culminate in the final on September 27.

Charlotte 1 vs Orlando City 0

Charlotte defeated defending champions Orlando City, 1-0, thanks to strong performances from the Polish recruits.

Carol Sweddersley and Kamil Jozwiak combined with 20 minutes remaining for Jozwiak to score the goal that allowed Charlotte FC to advance to the next stage.

70′ – CLT – Kamil Jozuiak | be seen

Inter MIAMI CF 1 vs CHARLESTON BATTERY 0

A goal early in the second half was all Inter Miami needed to get rid of Charleston Battery, the second contender in the USL Championship that “pinkblack” defeated in this year’s edition of the Open Cup.

After scoring twice last weekend in MLS, Joseph Martinez started one of his shots deflected off a defender for the only goal of the night.

48′ – MIA – Juan Palma (against) | be seen

New York Red Bulls 1 vs DC United 0

New York Red Bulls head coach Troy Lesson’s first game ended in a 1-0 victory over D.C. United in a game played Tuesday night at MSU Soccer Park.

Omer Fernandez scored the single goal for the bullfighting team after a cross from Tom Barlow in the 28th minute.

28′ – RBNY – Amir Fernandez | be seen

New England Revolution 0 vs. Pittsburgh Countryside 1

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds pulled off one of the biggest upsets of this round of the Open Cup, as the USL Championship side eliminated the New England Revolution 1-0 with a win Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium.

The visitors scored the goal just before the break thanks to a shot from Danny Griffin.

44′ – PIT – Danny Griffin | be seen

Chicago Fire FC 2 vs. St. Louis 1 city

Frank Klopas’ third era as Chicago Fire coach began Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory over St. Louis City at Seatgic Stadium.

Marin Haile-Selassie and Fabian Herbers each scored in the half for the home side, who served to seal the win despite St. Louis’ stoppage-time Miguel Perez goal.