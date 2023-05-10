Almeida believes Madrid’s negotiations for the F-1 GP are going ‘reasonably well’

Madrid, May 10th. (Press Europe) –

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martinez Almeida, confirmed on Wednesday that the negotiations for the Spanish capital to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the coming years are “proceeding reasonably well”, although he did not dare to give a percentage of the odds.

“The negotiations for the Madrid Grand Prix are going reasonably well. It’s one of the great events there and cities are measured by their ability to attract major events,” said the mayor at his participation in the Europa Press Madrid breakfast, sponsored by the mayor. By Grant Thornton, Ibercaja, Maiding Place Castellana 81 and Valdecarros Madrid.

In this sense, Almeida stressed that Formula 1 is “a great event that IFEMA has been negotiating for months”, although he preferred not to speculate on the date when the “big circus” will land in the Spanish capital. “I will not give a percentage of the odds,” he said.

In this way, Madrid will once again host the Formula 1 World Cup after more than 40 years of absence from the last race held at the RACE-Jarama circuit, although everything indicates that the scenario chosen will be an urban scheme across the fairgrounds of IFEMA.

In this sense, José Vicente de los Mozos, President of IFEMA, has already maintained contacts with the person in charge of the tournament, Stefano Domenicali, who has received an offer from Madrid to organize this Grand Prix. Although there is no official date, there could be Formula One in Madrid again from 2027, since the Barcelona circuit in Montmelo has a contract with F-1 until 2026 and for which country, except for the United States, it seems complicated. Two positions can be counted on, although there will also be the option of rotation.