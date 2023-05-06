F1 Miami GP: Schedule and where to see the rankings | Formula 1 | sports

The Miami GP takes place between Friday, May 5th and Sunday, May 7th at the metropolitan circuit of Florida (USA). Without stopping since last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix last Sunday, the Great circus He arrived in the United States with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, his Red Bull teammates, and separated them just six points at the helm of the World Cup. Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes will try to counter the undisputed dominance of Red Bull, who have won all four Grands Prix this season so far. Fernando Alonso is up to third overall and is waiting for a mistake from the energy drink team that will bring him closer to the long-awaited victory 33. Carlos Sainz, for his part, is fifth in the table and has not yet climbed to the podium in 2023., although he is still ahead on his teammate Leclerc.

This is what Free3 looked like from the Miami GP yesterday:

Miami Grand Prix schedule

Saturday, May 6th

Rating: 10:00 p.m

Sunday 7 May

Race: 9:30 p.m

Where to watch the Miami Grand Prix?

Miami GP 2023 practices and racing can be followed through Dazenwho owns the competition rights. The hours shown always correspond to Spanish Peninsula Time.

