What time will the Canelo Alvarez vs. fight be? John Ryder and the channel that broadcasts boxing on OpenTV | Channel guide to watch Canelo vs. Rider | Sports | United States of America | Mexico MX | Complete sports

Saul Canelo Alvarez He faces the Brits on Saturday, May 6th John Ryder On the field of Akron Stadium in Guadalajara. On this note we will tell you all the information regarding schedules and channels so that you do not miss the duel. The Mexican will fight in his home country after nearly 12 years and will seek to defend his undisputed world middleweight championship.

Alvarez would return to fight in Mexico after 12 years in a bout that would reveal his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO middleweight titles.

“Canelo” achieved 58 victories, 39 of them on the fast track and two losses, the last of which took place on May 7 of last year against the Russian Dmitry Bivol, who faced him for the WBA lightweight title. After Bivol, he defeated Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin in September to establish himself as the best Mexican boxer of the moment.

What time Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder?

Mexico : 10:00 pm.

: 10:00 pm. Colombia : 11:00 p.m

: 11:00 p.m Peru : 11:00 p.m

: 11:00 p.m Ecuador : 11:00 p.m

: 11:00 p.m Panama : 11:00 p.m

: 11:00 p.m Argentina : 1:00 a.m. on Sunday

: 1:00 a.m. on Sunday Chili pepper : 1:00 a.m. on Sunday

: 1:00 a.m. on Sunday Uruguay : 1:00 a.m. on Sunday

: 1:00 a.m. on Sunday Venezuela : 00:00 hours on Sunday

: 00:00 hours on Sunday United State : 10:00 PM / 7:00 PM (Eastern / Pacific)

: 10:00 PM / 7:00 PM (Eastern / Pacific) Spain: 5:00 a.m. on Sunday

How to watch the fight between Canelo vs. rider?

In Mexico and South America, ESPN will be the channel responsible for the live broadcast of the fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and John ‘The Gorilla’ Ryder. Meanwhile, for the US, DAZN will be responsible for broadcasting the fight. Keep in mind that on the Depor web platform we will give you all the incidents of this battle.

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder: The Complete Evening Bulletin Board

Canelo Alvarez (Mexico) vs. John Ryder (England); For the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles, he went 12 rounds.

Julius Caesar king Martinez (Mexico) vs. Ronald Batista (Panama); For the WBC flyweight world title, 12 rounds.

Martinez (Mexico) vs. Ronald Batista (Panama); For the WBC flyweight world title, 12 rounds. Gabriel Golaz Valenzuela (Mexico) vs. Steve Spark (Australia); For the WBA super lightweight intercontinental title, 10 rounds.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk (Ukraine) vs. Rikard Bolotnik (Latvia); Light Heavyweight, 10 rounds.

