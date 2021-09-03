Algeria defeats Djibouti 8-0 in an African match | Sports
Cape Town (AFP) – African champions Algeria beat Djibouti 8-0 on Thursday to open the World Cup in a convincing way 28 matches unbeaten.
Islam Slimani scored four goals, including the first match at Blida Stadium in the fifth minute. Djibouti defender Patio Mohamed Youssef was sent off with 23 points, which led to the defeat.
Soleimani made the score 2-0 from a penalty kick in the 25th minute, and Rami Bensbini scored one minute later and the score was 4-0 in the first half after a second penalty kick this time from Baghdad Bounedjah.
In the first eight minutes of the supplementary match, Soleimani scored the third and fourth goals. Riyad Mahrez and Ramez Zerrougui also scored a goal in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Algerians looked like this at the beginning of the activity of the first group, where they are the candidates on a large scale. The teams that finish first in each of the ten groups will compete in the final stage.
Next year, the five African representatives for Qatar 2022 will be selected.
Burkina Faso, who belongs to the Algerian group, beat Niger 2-0 on the second day of the qualifiers, which were supposed to start at the beginning of the year, but were rescheduled twice due to the epidemic.
The match was held in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, as Niger is one of the countries that the Confederation of African Football announced that its stadiums are not suitable for qualifying matches. Burkina Faso is in the same situation.
Sadio Mane scored for Senegal to beat Togo 2-0. Egypt beat Angola 1-0 on the first day.
Morocco beat Group A leaders Sudan 2-0, ahead of Guinea, who drew 1-1 on Wednesday with Guinea Bissau.
In other matches, Congo and Tanzania tied 1-1. Namibia and the Republic of the Congo tied with the same result in South Africa. Benin beat Madagascar 1-0, and Kenya drew 0-0 with Uganda.
