Thursday 2 September matches

This Thursday, September 2, will be a day full of international football activities, despite the holiday that the world’s most important leagues have entered for a new day of Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

And this is exactly the qualifiers that took effect in South America, Central America, Europe, Asia and Africa. In addition, important matches will be held in Colombia corresponding to the second round of the Round of 16 in BetPlay Cup.

Read also: Millionaires confirm the return of their fans to El Campin

On the other hand, the Brazil You will have an outstanding match development.

Matches scheduled for Thursday 2 September:

South American Qualifiers:

Bolivia Vs. Colombia – 3:00 pm

Ecuador Vs. Paraguay – 4:00 pm

Venezuela vs Argentina – 7:00 PM

Peru Vs. Uruguay – 8:00 pm

Chile vs Brazil – 8:00 pm.

Qualifiers in Europe:

Georgia vs. Kosovo – 11:00 am

Liechtenstein Vs. Germany – 1:45 pm

Czech Republic vs Belarus – 1:45 pm

Andorra vs San Marino – 1:45 pm

Poland vs. Albania – 1:45 pm

Italy vs Bulgaria – 1:45 pm

Lithuania vs Northern Ireland – 1:45 pm

North Macedonia vs Armenia – 1:45 pm

Estonia vs Belgium – 1:45 pm

Sweden vs Spain – 1:45 pm

Iceland and Romania – 1:45 pm

Hungary vs England – 1:45 pm

You may be interested in: Santa Fe is approaching the Women’s League final after beating Nacional

CONCACAF Qualifiers

Canada vs Honduras – 7:05 PM

Panama vs Costa Rica – 8:05 pm

Mexico vs Jamaica – 9:00 at night

El Salvador vs. the United States – 9:05 pm

Qualifiers in Africa:

Kenya vs Uganda – 8:00 AM

Democratic Republic of the Congo vs Tanzania – 8:00 AM

Niger Vs. Burkina Faso – 11:00 am

Namibia vs Congo – 11:00 AM

Madagascar Vs. Boys – 11:00 AM

Algeria vs Djibouti – 2:00 pm

Morocco vs Sudan – 2:00 pm

Qualifiers in Asia:

Japan vs Oman – 5:14 am

South Korea vs Iraq – 6:00 AM

Iran vs Syria – 11:00 AM

Emirates vs Lebanon – 11:45 am

Australia vs China – 1:00 PM

Saudi Arabia – Vietnam – 1:00 pm

BetPlay Cup

Atlético Bucaramanga vs Santa Fe – 6:00 pm

Patriots vs Nacional – 6:00 pm

Golden Eagles vs Tolima – 6:00 PM

Alianza Petrolera opposite Pasto – 7:00 PM

Medellín Vs. Cali – 8:10 PM

Brazil

Fluminense Vs. Youth – 5:00 pm