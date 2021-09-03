Why don’t Concacaf Interval Games use VAR? – International Football – Sport
Turn on VAR.
The parties do not have that assistance.
September 03, 2021, 01:28 pm
I played a tie in World Cup Qatar 2022 inch Central AmericaBut it is the use of VAR in controversial plays that has generated big questions.
The UEFA This utility started to be used in all professional filter games in CONCACAF This did not happen.
So the technician chose United StateAnd Greg BerhalterHe ruled the case and warned that he did not agree with this decision.
“One of the key criteria for determining whether Video Referee (VAR) can be used in this competition is that the technology is currently available, in approved stadiums, for the matches of each of the participating associations. In the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying zone qualifiers, five of the eight confederations did not meet this criterion,” said CONCACAF.
Sports
