All flights from Hamburg Airport were suspended due to the hostage taking

(CNN) — All flights to and from Hamburg Airport have been suspended since early Sunday morning (local time), as German police try to “de-escalate” a hostage situation in the middle of a “family drama,” according to a Hamburg police spokesman.

The spokesman said that a 35-year-old man bypassed security in his car at the airport on Saturday and parked it under a plane. The spokesman added that as of midnight on Sunday, the driver was still in his car with his 4-year-old daughter.

The spokesman said that “a large number of special forces” were on the ground to try to solve the hostage problem. The man’s wife had previously reported to Hamburg police that their daughter was missing.

The spokesman said that after parking his car on the tarmac, gunshots were heard, which could be gunshots. The plane’s passengers were able to escape unharmed across the platform.

On Saturday evening, the airport’s official website announced the suspension of all flights due to a major police operation.

“Due to federal police action, takeoff and landing are not possible at this time,” the website says.