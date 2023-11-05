All flights from Hamburg Airport were suspended due to the hostage taking

Cedric Manwaring November 5, 2023 0
All flights from Hamburg Airport were suspended due to the hostage taking

(CNN) — All flights to and from Hamburg Airport have been suspended since early Sunday morning (local time), as German police try to “de-escalate” a hostage situation in the middle of a “family drama,” according to a Hamburg police spokesman.

The spokesman said that a 35-year-old man bypassed security in his car at the airport on Saturday and parked it under a plane. The spokesman added that as of midnight on Sunday, the driver was still in his car with his 4-year-old daughter.

The spokesman said that “a large number of special forces” were on the ground to try to solve the hostage problem. The man’s wife had previously reported to Hamburg police that their daughter was missing.

The spokesman said that after parking his car on the tarmac, gunshots were heard, which could be gunshots. The plane’s passengers were able to escape unharmed across the platform.

On Saturday evening, the airport’s official website announced the suspension of all flights due to a major police operation.

“Due to federal police action, takeoff and landing are not possible at this time,” the website says.

More Stories

Visual Challenge | Can you find the differences? Visual challenge with ducks and ducklings in 12 seconds | diffuse

Visual Challenge | Can you find the differences? Visual challenge with ducks and ducklings in 12 seconds | diffuse

Cedric Manwaring November 4, 2023 0
Guatemala’s electoral justice system suspends the Similla movement led by President-elect Bernardo Arevalo international

Guatemala’s electoral justice system suspends the Similla movement led by President-elect Bernardo Arevalo international

Cedric Manwaring November 3, 2023 0
A drone skeleton “invades” the streets of Dubai on the occasion of Halloween

A drone skeleton “invades” the streets of Dubai on the occasion of Halloween

Cedric Manwaring November 2, 2023 0
Thousands flee highland fire in California as Santa Ana winds fan the flames

Thousands flee highland fire in California as Santa Ana winds fan the flames

Cedric Manwaring November 1, 2023 0
The United States warned Venezuela that it would “take action” if agreements concluded with the opposition were violated

The United States warned Venezuela that it would “take action” if agreements concluded with the opposition were violated

Cedric Manwaring October 31, 2023 0
Who should not consume dandelion? These are its side effects

Who should not consume dandelion? These are its side effects

Cedric Manwaring October 30, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

All flights from Hamburg Airport were suspended due to the hostage taking

All flights from Hamburg Airport were suspended due to the hostage taking

Cedric Manwaring November 5, 2023 0
Uganda, Gabon, Niger and the Central African Republic are free of tax definition on exports to the USA

Uganda, Gabon, Niger and the Central African Republic are free of tax definition on exports to the USA

Mia Thompson November 4, 2023 0
Visual Challenge | Can you find the differences? Visual challenge with ducks and ducklings in 12 seconds | diffuse

Visual Challenge | Can you find the differences? Visual challenge with ducks and ducklings in 12 seconds | diffuse

Cedric Manwaring November 4, 2023 0
The teacher says Caucasian leadership contributes little to the region’s progress

The teacher says Caucasian leadership contributes little to the region’s progress

Mia Thompson November 4, 2023 0
Guatemala’s electoral justice system suspends the Similla movement led by President-elect Bernardo Arevalo international

Guatemala’s electoral justice system suspends the Similla movement led by President-elect Bernardo Arevalo international

Cedric Manwaring November 3, 2023 0