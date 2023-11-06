Trump outperforms Biden in opinion polls ahead of the 2024 elections – DW – 05/11/2023

Former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021) He surpasses the current Democratic President of the United States Joe Bidenin opinion polls in several key states already one year before the presidential elections, as the newspaper indicated on Sunday (11/05/2023). New York times. The main decline in support for Biden is among minorities and young people.

The newspaper’s polls and the Siena poll show that Trump, his party’s preferred candidate, is ahead of Biden in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, and the Democrat wins by a narrow margin in Wisconsin. These are all “key” states (swinging between the two sides) in which the Democrat won in the last elections.

Although there is a year left until the elections and there may be events that change the scenario, these polls reflect voters’ doubts about the current president, especially because of his advanced age (even though he is only 3 years older than Trump) and dissatisfaction with him. His management of the economy. On the other hand, it also highlights how Trump’s complex judicial future It doesn’t seem to affect his popularity.

Months before the primaries

The surveys were conducted by telephone among 3,662 registered voters between October 22 and November 3. Although its results should be viewed with caution, as the margin of error ranges between 4.4 and 4.8 percentage points, the truth is that the general trend does not favor Biden.

For example, 67 percent believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, 59 percent disapprove of the way the Democratic leader is carrying out his position, and 71 percent agree with the idea that at age 80 he is “too old to be an effective president.” Biden is also losing ground in groups that clearly spoke in his favor in 2020, such as young people, Latino communities and African Americans.

On January 15, Republicans in Iowa, and on February 3, Democrats in South Carolina, begin the primary processes that will signal the beginning of a series of elections. gathering And primaries with key dates like March 5, Super Tuesday, through July 15 when the Republican Party holds its convention to make its nominee official. On August 19, Democrats will do the same.

dzc/r (EFE, AFP)