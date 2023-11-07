This is the country that banned wheeled suitcases forever

The reason behind this ban is the noise generated by the wheels, which affects the sound environment of the city and the quality of life of its residents.

Traveling is one of many people’s favorite activities in the world and it is one of the most incredible experiences, especially when you are looking to get away from the routine for a bit and look for the best place to relax.

but, An essential item for every traveler The item in which they will carry all their luggage, i.e suitcase.

Many people use wheeled suitcases. For the ease it provides when moving from one place to another, However, this item may not be used or at least that would be the case in a city in Europe.

Which country banned wheeled suitcases?

Apparently, The reason behind this ban is the noise generated by the wheels When dragging bags in the streets, Which affects the sound environment of the city and the quality of life of its residents.

This is the coastal city of Dubrovnik located in the Dalmatia region of Croatia. Its historic centre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, features unique architecture and impressive landmarks, making Dubrovnik one of the most popular tourist destinations in Europe, especially during the summer.

After receiving many complaints from its citizens, the city council of this city decided to move forward to ensure the well-being of its residents and took some measures. The first measure taken was to reduce the number of cruise ships that could call at the port daily, as well as the number of simultaneous cruise passengers.

Recently they made the decision to ban the use of wheeled suitcases due to the noise pollution they cause in Dubrovnik. It should be noted that this does not mean that you cannot use this type of bag, simply that it cannot be dragged on the ground in that region of Croatia.

The above means that tourists arriving in this city must carry their bags to their accommodation or use the luggage transfer service offered by some hotels in the area to travelers.

This service consists of tourists leaving their bags before entering the Old Town, and the shuttle service is responsible for transporting the luggage to the accommodation.

If your plans include traveling specifically to this part of Croatia, you should take these important details into consideration. To avoid any kind of problems in the area.

