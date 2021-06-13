Along with LeBron James: The NBA players who will be a part of Space Jam 2

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

This Saturday, April 3, the first trailer for the second movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, who will be a star star National Basketball Association (NBA), LeBron JamesIt will be shown on July 16 in cinemas and broadcast on the platform HBO Max.

As it happened in the first movie in 1996 starring Michael Jordan, The irrigation must play with Looney Tunes Against a fierce opponent, made up of characters from the best basketball in the world, revealed by without interruptionplayer product Los Angeles Lakers.

Unlike the original movie, Space Jam 2 will participate in Up to six NBA players and three Women’s Basketball (WNBA) personalities, which will be part of fools, the rival team of LeBron, Bugs Bunny, and company.



NBA players who will be a part of Space Jam 2

At Space Jam in 1996, the participating characters were Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Sean Bradley, Larry Johnson and Moggie Boggs, which was part of MonstersWhich stole the talent of these stars and caused the season to stop.

Monstars vs. Michael Jordan in Space Jam (screenshot)

In Space Jam 2, it was revealed that some members of LeBron’s rivals will be Lakers teammates like Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma, in addition to the Portland Trail Blazers character, Damian Lillard, from representatives of the Golden State Warriors, such as Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, in addition to the veteran Chris Paul.

They will be accompanied by three WNBA personalities, such as the Argentine mother Diana TaurasiIn addition to the sisters Nneka y Chiney Ogwumike. We really want the movie to be released.

More Stories

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League live stream

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Will Diego Bonita be in season 3?

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Learning lessons from Lawrence Grobel for his grandson

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League live

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

‘Sweet and Sour’: 5 things you need to know about South Korean romantic comedies | Netflix | Drama | skip entry

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

MMA: Russian Khytag Plev loses his finger while fighting at CFFC94 | UFC

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Nación / Local digital services continue to grow

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Along with LeBron James: The NBA players who will be a part of Space Jam 2

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

How to watch a live stream of the Gateshead Diamond League

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Mexico Ships 400,000 AstraZeneca Vaccines to Latin America and the Caribbean

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Three more Xbox Game Pass games have been leaked. Will we see them tomorrow?

5 hours ago Leo Adkins