America Focuses On Grafting More Americans: White House Jeff Zents

53 mins ago Leland Griffith
The goal is for 70% to have at least one dose by July 4. Photo: AFP

America turns the page Coronavirus pandemic US health officials are now focused on vaccinating more Americans, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zentes said Sunday.

I say we are turning the pageZentes said in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

“The task now is to continue building confidence and vaccinating enough Americans to mitigate the spread of the virus and its variants.”

U.S. health officials are campaigning Overcoming doubts about vaccines and making them as easy as possibleWith the aim of meeting President Joe Biden’s goal 70% of Americans have at least one dose on July 4, The country’s independence day.

This was said by Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior White House adviser on the Coronavirus A further increase in coronavirus infections is unlikely If Biden’s goal is achieved or exceeded.

“The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the less likely it is that there will be a significant increase in a season such as autumn or next winter.”Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

“This is the reason for vaccinations They are very important. This is the primary card that we have now and that we did not have it last fall or last winter, “Fauci added.

The United States is multiplying its initiatives with a vaccine against COVID-19

On United States (European Union) The Initiatives to convince undecided For vaccination Against COVID-19Among them are donating beer, cakes, flowers and even a few dollars.

The daily amount of daily doses is decreasing and the authorities want to convince the indifferent or skeptic to vaccinate against it. Covid-19.

To this end, it has announced alliances with supermarkets to ensure promotions for buyers who will be vaccinated. Some Major sporting leagues also offer free tickets Or discounts at stores, said Andy Slavitt, a White House adviser on combating COVID-19.

More Stories

Uganda: Sentencing of a journalist attacker is a rare victory for press freedom

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

The visa program progresses to the United States with notification of those who have been selected

1 day ago Leland Griffith

United States: Why can’t companies fill vacancies if unemployment is at 6.1%?

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Exatlón México vs Exatlón United States: Which members will return to the special program

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The US does not plan “for the time being” to shoot down the out-of-control Chinese missile

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Lopez Obrador accuses the United States of interfering to finance its opponents

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

America Focuses On Grafting More Americans: White House Jeff Zents

53 mins ago Leland Griffith

This is Jesus’ plan to spread this game in the Netherlands

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How many types of giraffes are there? Science discovers four subspecies

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Nintendo Ready to Take Over the Business When You Need It: Cash on Hand and Buying Philosophy – Nintendros

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ungovernable | La Ingobernable opened a social rights office in central Madrid – El Salto

10 hours ago Mia Thompson