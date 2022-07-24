American movie stars shine at the Swiss Locarno Film Festival

The slate for this year’s Locarno Film Festival has already been announced, with its distinctive outdoor screen in Piazza Grande. © Keystone/Anthony Annex



A thriller starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock will open this year’s Locarno Film Festival.

Express train (“Bullet Train”) directed by David Leitch, is one of 17 films to be shown in Piazza Grandewith a capacity of 8000 spectators, is located in Locarno, southern Switzerland.

Other international offerings are the Belgian-Swiss production last danceby Delphine Lirisi and Where Cordads singsWritten by Olivia Newman, based on a novel by American writer Delia Owens.

The festival program was announced this Wednesday. Artistic director Giona A. Nazarro said that the 75th edition of the Locarno Film Competition remains true to its call for freedom and aims to provide a place for the discovery and discussion of cinema in all its forms. “Always with a resolute look towards the future,” he said.

“Looking to the future now means photographing young people, young people who have a completely different relationship to photographs,” said Marco Solari, festival director. Digital transformation and artificial intelligence are paving the way for unimaginable developments, as well as in the world of cinema and festivals. The mission of the festival is no longer just to entertain, but also educate. Help future generations recognize what is beautiful, what is just, what is profound, and to believe in the values ​​that human coexistence is, or should be based on,” added Solari.

A special retrospective honors Douglas Circus, the German director best known for the Hollywood melodrama of the 1950s.

The award will be received by Laurie Anderson, the leading American artist, composer and musician Ticinomoda Vision Award in Locarno.

the festival that It lasts ten daysExternal link, begins on August 3 in the Italian-speaking canton of Switzerland. It is among the top four film events in Europe.

