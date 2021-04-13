Amid the global semiconductor shortage, Huawei sees the US and its sanctions the culprit

Huawei, one of the largest technology manufacturers on the planet, is also experiencing the global chip crisis. How we got into this position is not entirely clear and there are many factors that need to be taken into account. However, Huawei sees the direct culprit: the United States And the trade blockade imposed on Chinese companies.





Reciprocating President Eric Shaw, at the 18th Huawei Analyst Summit, recently stated this The US sanctions have had an impact on the global semiconductor crisis. They believe that because of the panic about the sanctions the US has imposed or could impose on Asian companies, they have accumulated Inventory Higher than normal. Hence, there was a malfunction in the entire production system.

Depending Nikkei recognizedEric Shaw pointed out “This could even lead to a new global economic crisis.”Referring to US sanctions on Chinese companies.

The United States, especially with the Trump administration, imposed different things Trade blocks and restrictions on companies located in China For alleged espionage. Among these blocks, the tax on Huawei or the one attempted to be imposed on TikTok stands out. Hence, US companies are prohibited from any kind of cooperation with blacklisted companies. For example, neither Qualcomm nor TSMC is able to collaborate with Huawei to produce their own chips.

More domestic production and less reliance on American technology

as a result , Huawei says supply chain confidence has also suffered Semiconductors. Countries are pushing for their own industrialization, and that doesn’t surprise them again. We have proof of this with China and SMIC or the European Union.

And they say that Its strategy for the coming years is based on the idea of ​​the continuation of the blockade. Therefore, they will strengthen cooperation with Asian semiconductor manufacturers to create their future chips. Eric Xu acknowledged that there is currently no global chip maker who can help Huawei put its chip designs into production.

Via | Nikki