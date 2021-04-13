The forecast for growth of 5.3% in 2021 is the most realistic, as El Financiero defends Herrera

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

The head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Arturo Herrera, confirmed that the estimated 5.3 percent of economic growth for 2021 was the “most realistic” that could be made, and rejected that his forecasts are dependent on the US stimulus plan. The prosecution.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) told a face-to-face press conference marking the end of the Spring Meetings, the official said.

Herrera emphasized that the Treasury Department stressed that the forecast provided by the aforementioned agency must be accurate because it helps shape the macroeconomic framework for public finances, but also because it should serve the rest of the actors as a species. As a guide to where the economy is headed.

“If the Treasury Department is not credible in its own forecasts, it will not become a fulcrum for the rest of the players. Last year we were accused of being very optimistic and at the end of last year most analysts began to converge with the numbers we did.”

When asked about the impact of the US stimulus package on the Mexican economy, Herrera denied that the Treasury Department makes its forecasts based on the plan of our neighboring country in the north, despite his recognition of the close economic relationship between the two countries.

He said, “The Mexican economy has a very large link with the US economy and exceeds the financial plan … Our expectations do not depend on the American stimulus plan.”

He noted that, however, in recent weeks, three entities in the country have regained all of the jobs lost in the epidemic: Tabasco, Baja California, and Chihuahua, and it is the latter two that have increased their economic dynamism because they have been “damaged. By the economy of the United States.”

