An earthquake kills more than 100 people in northwest China

Cedric Manwaring December 19, 2023 0
An earthquake kills more than 100 people in northwest China

Manage consent settings on AMP pages

This setting only applies to AMP pages. You may be asked to set these preferences again when you visit non-AMP BBC pages.

The lightweight mobile page you visited was built using Google’s AMP technology.

Collect absolutely necessary data

In order for our websites to function, we store certain limited information on your device without your consent.

Read more about the basic information we store on your device to operate our websites (in English).

We use local storage to save your consent preferences on your device.

Data collection is optional

By consenting to the collection of data on AMP pages, you give us consent to show you personalized ads that are relevant to you when you are located outside the UK.

Find out more about how we personalize ads on the BBC and our advertising partners.

You may opt out of receiving personalized advertising by clicking “Opt Out of Data Collection and Tracking”. Please note that you will still see ads, but they will not be personalized to you.

You can change these settings by clicking “Advertising Choices/Do Not Sell My Information” at the bottom of our page at any time.

More Stories

RAE has added new words to the dictionary, find out what they are and catch up – teach me about science

RAE has added new words to the dictionary, find out what they are and catch up – teach me about science

Cedric Manwaring December 18, 2023 0
Harvard University launches free video game development and home learning course – Teach Me About Science

Harvard University launches free video game development and home learning course – Teach Me About Science

Cedric Manwaring December 17, 2023 0
Earthquake in USA Today, December 16 – Exact time, magnitude and epicenter via USGS | United States Geological Survey | mix up

Earthquake in USA Today, December 16 – Exact time, magnitude and epicenter via USGS | United States Geological Survey | mix up

Cedric Manwaring December 16, 2023 0
Find out which cat breed attracts good luck to your life

Find out which cat breed attracts good luck to your life

Cedric Manwaring December 15, 2023 0
La Jornada – Argentine unions react to the measures taken by the Miley government

La Jornada – Argentine unions react to the measures taken by the Miley government

Cedric Manwaring December 14, 2023 0
Fire in the Buenos Aires building near the Ministry of Labor

Fire in the Buenos Aires building near the Ministry of Labor

Cedric Manwaring December 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

An earthquake kills more than 100 people in northwest China

An earthquake kills more than 100 people in northwest China

Cedric Manwaring December 19, 2023 0
Glovo strengthens its international expansion with arrivals in Uganda, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan

Glovo strengthens its international expansion with arrivals in Uganda, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan

Mia Thompson December 18, 2023 0
RAE has added new words to the dictionary, find out what they are and catch up – teach me about science

RAE has added new words to the dictionary, find out what they are and catch up – teach me about science

Cedric Manwaring December 18, 2023 0
GDP grows by 5.2% in the third quarter – El Financiero

GDP grows by 5.2% in the third quarter – El Financiero

Mia Thompson December 17, 2023 0
Harvard University launches free video game development and home learning course – Teach Me About Science

Harvard University launches free video game development and home learning course – Teach Me About Science

Cedric Manwaring December 17, 2023 0