An international mobilization to evacuate an American cave scientist from a cave in Türkiye

About 150 experts from 8 countries are participating in the evacuation of Mark Dickey, who was diagnosed with a disturbing stomach disease while he was in Murka Cave at a depth of more than a thousand metres.

Diki, 40, an experienced caver, was exploring with a team of 15 people the corridors of Murca Cave, one of the deepest caves in Turkey, in the southern province of Mersin, when he started bleeding a week ago. From the stomach.

On Tuesday, the first rescue experts arrived at the scene with medicines and since then Dickie has been slowly recovering, but it is considered necessary to evacuate him to the surface as quickly as possible.

Rescuers were actually able to move him to a depth of seven hundred meters out of more than a thousand meters where they found him.

The head of the Turkish Rescue Agency “AFAD”, Recep Salci, said that the rescue operation through narrow corridors, sometimes not wider than one person, will be very complicated and will take several days.

The Murgu Cave, whose entrance is about 2,200 meters above sea level, is at least 1,276 meters deep, making it the third deepest cave in Turkey, but it has not yet been fully explored.