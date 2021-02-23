An outstanding résumé from a great lead performer – EzAnime.net

USA Against Billie Holiday everywhere ends up trying to capture every narrative topic.

On paper, the plot description might seem straightforward, but that’s because it’s a massively improved version of what the movie is about. Amidst the controversy over “strange fruit” and the law, there is a sub-plot involving young FBI agent Jimmy Fletcher (Trevante Rhodes), who goes from arresting Billie Holiday to becoming her lover. But it’s not the only romantic interest, as the feature film also chronicles his time with actress Tallulah Bankhead (Natasha Lyonne) and her string of abusive relationships with men like James Monroe (Erik LaRay Harvey) and John Levy (Tone Bell). Lewis McKay (Rob Morgan). A randomly included framing device includes a radio interview with Reginald Lord Devine (Leslie Jordan). Full song shows are also included to give audiences a true feel of Holiday’s talent, and even a trip back to his childhood. All this unfolds with arbitrary jumps in time in the moments in Holiday’s life that the movie considers important. It is everywhere.

