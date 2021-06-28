An unprecedented heat wave hits the northwestern United States

WASHINGTON, June 28 (EFE) – The US National Weather Service (NWS) warned Monday of a “historic heat wave” with unprecedented temperatures across the northwest.

According to the NWS Bulletin, the hottest temperatures are expected on the Pacific Coast and will move inland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cities like Seattle (Washington) and Portland (Oregon) could hit all-time highs today.

Forecasters expect temperatures to be five degrees Celsius above averages for this time in both Washington and Oregon, where highs are between 38 and 43 degrees.

The Meteorological Bulletin insists that the temperature of the entire historical series, whose records date back to 1940, is expected to be recorded.

The NWS also warns that “this level of heat is extremely dangerous and can be fatal if proper precautions are not taken.”

On Sunday evening, Seattle recorded 40 degrees Celsius, the hottest day since 1945 when the official temperature record began at Seattle-Tacoma Airport. The previous record of 39 degrees was set in 2009.

In Portland, more than 6,000 customers lost power last weekend when temperatures soared to 44.5 degrees. EFE

