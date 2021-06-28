Ibex 35 opens with minor losses and fights to keep 9,000 points
Madrid’s Ibex 35 index started Monday’s session 0.27% lower, leading to selective Madrid trading at 9,073.90 points, beginning a week in which investors awaited OPEC talks and data. of employment in the United States.
Tourism values posted the biggest drop in the IBEX 35 at the opening, with Melia losing 2.20% and Ayna 1.87%, while IAG securities fell 1.64%.
On the other side of the Ibex 35, the biggest increases were led by Varamamar, up 1.13%, ahead of Red Eléctrica, up 0.83%, and Jamsa, up 0.60%.
Among the selective bank representatives, Santander shares added 0.06% at the open and BBVA and Sabadell shares remained stable, while Caixabank posted a 0.08% increase and Bankinter 0.21%.
The rest of the major stock markets on the Old Continent started the session without a specific trend, with London’s Ftse100 down 0.16% at the start of the day, Frankfurt’s Dax up 0.09% and Cac 40 de Paris trading flat.