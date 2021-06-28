Ibex 35 opens with minor losses and fights to keep 9,000 points

MADRID, June 28 (Europe Press) –

Madrid’s Ibex 35 index started Monday’s session 0.27% lower, leading to selective Madrid trading at 9,073.90 points, beginning a week in which investors awaited OPEC talks and data. of employment in the United States.

Tourism values ​​posted the biggest drop in the IBEX 35 at the opening, with Melia losing 2.20% and Ayna 1.87%, while IAG securities fell 1.64%.

On the other side of the Ibex 35, the biggest increases were led by Varamamar, up 1.13%, ahead of Red Eléctrica, up 0.83%, and Jamsa, up 0.60%.

Among the selective bank representatives, Santander shares added 0.06% at the open and BBVA and Sabadell shares remained stable, while Caixabank posted a 0.08% increase and Bankinter 0.21%.

The rest of the major stock markets on the Old Continent started the session without a specific trend, with London’s Ftse100 down 0.16% at the start of the day, Frankfurt’s Dax up 0.09% and Cac 40 de Paris trading flat.