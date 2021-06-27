Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Tokyo 2020 tightens Japan’s entry protocol for the Games

TAfter the positives experienced by two Ugandan Olympic team members upon their arrival in Japan despite being vaccinated with the full system and negative pre-flight interaction reports, Tokyo 2020 organizers have suggested the government to tighten entry protocol in Japan. To immediately isolate any Olympic delegation in which a positive virus is detected upon arrival.

The proposal, which was revealed on Sunday on a TV show by Tokyo 2020 CEO, Hidemasa Nakamura, follows criticism for its handling of Ugandan issues. One of the nine members of the delegation, a coach, tested positive on arrival at Tokyo airport On the 19th he was immediately transferred to a government facility for this type of case. It was later confirmed that he had delta disease.

The rest of the delegation were allowed to take a private bus to Izumisano in Osaka Prefecture. (West), where their accommodation and training facilities are located until the start of the Games, and where Then the athlete was tested positive.

Criticism of not isolating the entire Ugandan delegation

The case marks the first positive discovery of Covid in the mandatory tests that all foreign participants in the Olympic Games must undergo. s He criticized for not isolating the team from the start, at a time of concern about the risks involved in holding an event of this magnitude in a pandemic.

International federations were notified this Sunday of the following: As the new variants occur, participants from Afghanistan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will have to undergo daily tests for seven days before traveling to Japan and those from Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and the United Kingdom. UK and Vietnam for three people.

Protests continue in Tokyo to cancel the Games.AP

Guidelines set by game organizers are required Isolate contacts close to positive, which must be confirmed by the country’s health authorities, a process that in the case of the Osaka authorities took several days, enabling the Ugandan team to travel by bus.

All of them, along with eight other people (including several Izumisano officials and motorists) were certified as close and later isolated connections.

Isolate all nearby contacts instantly

Tokyo 2020 CEO Nakamura said Sunday in a televised debate on public network NHK that they would “immediately” prepare a system to isolate and test any delegation seen in a similar situation, “even before a decision is made.” About whether they are considered close contacts.

Tokyo 2020 is considering close contact with “those who have been in prolonged contact (for 15 minutes or more) with a person who has been confirmed to have the coronavirus, at a distance of one meter and without wearing a mask.” After the discovery of infection, the health authorities evaluate those who meet this definition.

The Ugandan Olympic team is the second foreign delegation to arrive in Japan after the Australian women’s soccer team for the Games, which are set to open on July 23.

The entire team was vaccinated with two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and was certified negative for the virus 72 hours before the flight.

In addition, they underwent a double test for the virus after arriving on Japanese soil, in compliance with infection control measures imposed by the organizers, in which everything except the aforementioned coach tested negative.