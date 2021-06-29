The United States does not allow dogs from Ecuador to enter

The dog coming from Ecuador, and from 129 other countries, they will not be able to enter the United States from 1July 4 From this 2021. Ban import announced by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) On June 14, 2021.

In the statement entitled “Notice temporary suspension Entry of Dogs into the US from High-Risk Countries (Notice of Temporary Suspension of Dogs Entering the US from High-Risk Countries) dog From Ecuador and 15 other countries from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The the ban It also applies to animals that have been in these countries at high risk of rabies in the past six months. to me CDC, This measure is necessary to ensure the health and well-being of dogs being imported into the United States, as well as to avoid reintroduction of variants of this virus into country in North America.

Gabriel CarrionLord Guau’s owner and in charge of Pet Travel District, says this News She fell “like a bucket of cold water”. United State It turned from being one of the countries that provided the most facilities for the entry of dogs to one of the most Complex.

Carrion The decision is believed to respond to increased pet traffic to the United States. The papers have been modified for transfer to puppies And although they had certificates, they were not vaccinated. This is a warning authorities.

Center for Disease Control It is estimated that 6% of all dogs come United State come from high risk countries Anger. This virus was eliminated in that country in 2007. The CDC offered the option to fill out a form and other requirements to assess Entry to the country.

Carrion He says this new step involves several operations. It is necessary to fill out a form and take a rabies antibody testAnd the You have a chip, more than six months Rabies shots and pictures of your teeth.

antibody test Anger This must be done at least 30 days after vaccination and at least three months before entering the United States. The application must be sent at least 30 working days before the flight. Once you submit this requirements, The CDC will assess whether they allow entry. If the matter unacceptable, it cannot be reapplied.

Carrion has 60 dog Wait, but from the fourteenth that would be practically impossible. The friends They will not be able to request these permits for dogs traveling on A short stay.