Kevin Durant leads Team USA in Tokyo 2020

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tops the official list of the 12 players who make up the United States national basketball team that will compete this summer in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Joining Durant, who will be seeking his third gold with the Stars and Stripes team, Pam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Durant, Jeramy Grant (Detroit Pistons) and Draymond Green ( Golden State Warriors), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

The US coaching staff will be led by San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich, assisted by Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright (Villanova University) and Jerry Colangelo as general manager of the US National Men’s Club. Team.

“I am delighted with the selected players and look forward to the opportunity to work with this fantastic group when training begins on July 6 in Las Vegas,” Popovic said in an official statement. “I am excited to represent the United States in our quest to win a gold medal in Tokyo.”

The United States will be seeking its fourth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics even though most of the NBA stars, for various reasons, decided not to be with the national team.

The men’s Olympic basketball team has been approved by the United States Basketball Board of Directors and is awaiting final approval from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“We are excited about the 12 players who have been chosen to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics,” said Colangelo, who has served as managing director for the US men’s national team since 2005.

Colangelo acknowledged that “this was an extraordinarily difficult selection process for many reasons, including the one-year postponement of the Olympics and problems with the NBA’s regular season and playoff schedule.”

The coach also admitted that their goal in Tokyo 2020 would be to defend the Olympic title, which is to reconfirm it and continue on the path to victory.

“We have put together a very balanced team of talented, young and above all with great physical strength and versatility, which will allow us to have all the options when they are on the field,” Colangelo said.