Kim Kardashian wears US Olympic uniform

Kim Kardashian has announced that her Skims brand will serve as an official supplier of underwear and pajamas for Team USA at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, as well as Paralympic Games.

“When I got the call to invite Skims to be a part of TeamUSA, every moment I spent was admiring the strength and energy of Olympians from the touchline.” The socialite tweeted, 40 years.

And while this will be the first time the brand will be the team’s official underwear supplier, American athletes will also be wearing the Ralph Lauren uniform, as they have done since 2008.

Kardashian noticed on social media her personal relationship with Olympic Games, when he grew up watching the Caitlyn Jenner competition.

“I traveled with my stepfather and my family to different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics, the Caitlyn Jenner athletics competitions and at every stop I bought an Olympic T-shirt as a souvenir,” recalls the businesswoman.

Kim Kardashian is excited to be able to team up with American athletes with her outfit. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)

Football star Alex Morgan. Basketball player Aja Wilson. Paralympic athlete Scout Bassett; Swimmer Hayley Anderson and track and field athlete Dalilah Muhammad have been chosen to model designs in a new ad campaign.

Styles include bras, briefs, tanks, shorts, T-shirts, socks, leggings, and more, all adorned with the United States flag and Olympic rings.

Kardashian also revealed that fans will be able to purchase the pieces as part of a special collection on Skims.