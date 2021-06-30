The United States supports the detention of threatened immigrants in their country

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Policy Joe Biden Continuing to relax on the issue of immigrants, now, some of those who are persecuted by their governments, who have been tortured or who have been assaulted can be detained United State.

The United States supports the detention of immigrants at risk of persecution or torture

This is why السبب Supreme Court of the United States It ruled that the government could detain indefinitely some migrants who say they will face persecution or torture if they are deported to their countries of origin.

At least three liberal justices refused to allow this decree to flow, The court ruled by a 3-6 majority that the immigrants did not have the right to a hearing on whether they should be released while the government evaluates their claims.

More Stories

Kim Kardashian wears US Olympic uniform

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Kevin Durant leads Team USA in Tokyo 2020

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States does not allow dogs from Ecuador to enter

1 day ago Leland Griffith

An unprecedented heat wave hits the northwestern United States

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Ibex 35 opens with minor losses and fights to keep 9,000 points

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Tokyo 2020 tightens Japan’s entry protocol for the Games

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States supports the detention of threatened immigrants in their country

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

This is the most watched series on Netflix; This project is governed by statistics in the United States

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The striking contender who will have River in their first pre-season friendly, with an old acquaintance on the substitute bench

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

COVID-19. “Mexico does not donate remaining vaccines,” says Ebrard.

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

‘The hard part is getting out’: How Caribbean medical schools fail their students

6 hours ago Mia Thompson