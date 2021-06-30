The United States supports the detention of threatened immigrants in their country

Policy Joe Biden Continuing to relax on the issue of immigrants, now, some of those who are persecuted by their governments, who have been tortured or who have been assaulted can be detained United State.

The United States supports the detention of immigrants at risk of persecution or torture

This is why السبب Supreme Court of the United States It ruled that the government could detain indefinitely some migrants who say they will face persecution or torture if they are deported to their countries of origin.

At least three liberal justices refused to allow this decree to flow, The court ruled by a 3-6 majority that the immigrants did not have the right to a hearing on whether they should be released while the government evaluates their claims.

There were judges against this decree that will help persecuted immigrants

The case concerns people who were deported before, and when they were detained after they entered illegally again United StateThey stated that they would face persecution and torture if they were returned to their countries of origin.

Samuel Alito, a judge who was at the hearing wrote to the court that “these aliens do not have the right to a bail hearing.”

On the other hand, the judge Stephen Breyer He went out against the initial proposal, as did two others.

One of the cases cited was a A man with Salvadoran citizenship said he was threatened by a gang upon deportation from the United States.

This rule must be respected at the national level

Immigration official decided immigrants had a ‘reasonable fear’ for their own safety if they return to their countries, and launch an assessment process that could take months or years.

The problem is that if the government United State It has been mandated to intervene in these cases, in addition to the fact that at least one immigration judge must be responsible for these types of cases.

Resolution stipulates base on the national level, But it does affect what immigrant lawyers have called a “relatively small subset of non-citizens.”