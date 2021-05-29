And Quito considered that Honduras would have its options against the United States

Coach Honduras Uruguay Fabian CuetoOn Friday, he said the United States, the rival that the “catrachos” team will face on June 3 in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals, is the best candidate for their quality.

“There are soccer players among them who belong to some amazing teams in the world, and one of the things we’re excited about is that we don’t know what could happen,” stressed Kuito, who also considers it. Honduras has a chance to “do well” against the United States.

“Nobody knows what will happen” and “it is clear that.” United States cronyism For the quality of their players. “

“We are clear about the opponent’s potential, but we want a good result to reach the final,” the Honduran captain said.

The key winner of Honduras and the United States will meet in the final match the winner, who will win between Costa Rica and Mexico, on June 7.

Sexual intercourse He hypothetically spoke to the press about the match against the United States and how the players he called for that commitment and the friendly match against Mexico, arrived in Atlanta on June 12th.

He also noted that in every match, Honduras goes out to play in search of two factors, namely picture And the Team performance.

“This image is important for the good of the footballer and the Honduran footballer,” the coach stressed.

Quito is called up for the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals and the friendly match against Mexico 23 soccer players, Ten of them play abroad and 13 play in local football.

Those who play outside include the forwards Albert Ellis (Boavista Burr), Anthony Lozano (Cadiz-ESP) and Rommel Koyoto (FC Montreal – USA) and midfielder Rigoberto Rivas (Regina Etta).