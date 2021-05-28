Theaters in the United States withdraw obligation to use face masks for vaccination

28 mins ago Leland Griffith

In the main three strings Cinemas In the United States, masks are no longer required for people who are fully vaccinated against the disease Covid-19, According to the updated guidelines.

AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Regal Cinemas said on their websites that moviegoers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to continue wearing face masks and that other social distancing measures and cleaning protocols will be maintained.

AMC said on its website: “According to CDC guidelines, masks are not required for bystanders who are fully vaccinated,” referring to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Similar mask policy updates have been made on Regal and Cinemark. All three networks said they will follow government and local mandates on mask use, which may be different from CDC guidelines.

The changes in theaters come two weeks after the CDC said that people who have been fully vaccinated do not need to wear face masks anywhere.

Film attendance has begun to rise in the United States after long pandemic-related shutdowns and a lack of premieres.

