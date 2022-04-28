And they warn of serious damage to the Western economy as a result of sanctions against Russia

As the official announced in a briefing on Wednesday, the situation in those countries will seriously worsen due to the sanctions against Russia, especially among population groups that “barely escaped the economic crisis” caused by the pandemic.

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that they would suffer the consequences of restrictions imposed on this nation, despite the fact that Moscow had not yet begun the “global development of countermeasures.”

According to Zakharova, under these conditions, the situation in those countries will deteriorate significantly.

Moscow has launched a set of internal economic and financial provisions to deal with the powerful batteries of more than 2,800 foreign punitive measures applied against the country since the middle of last month, especially after the start of the military operation in Ukraine last December 24. .

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and European Union countries imposed new sanctions on Russia targeting key sectors of trade, finance, energy, exports and aviation.

The restrictions included the partial disconnection of Russian banks from the Swift international payment system, the closure of the airspace of its airlines, the paralysis of the international reserves of the Russian Central Bank, and a ban on oil purchases by Washington.

Regarding the suspension of domestic oil purchases by the United States, Alexei Belogorev, deputy director of energy at the Institute of Energy and Finance, told Sputnik news agency that Moscow could redirect its exports to the Asia-Pacific region.

The expert stressed that “these quantities that supply the United States are shipped by sea and not by gas pipelines, so that they can be redirected to the Asia-Pacific region.”

meme / boring