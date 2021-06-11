And with a minute of applause, they celebrated the last patient discharged from Covid Citibanamex مركز

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Because of Temporary Citibanamex Unit Health staff will stop providing care the following June 15th, and that’s Thursday The last patient recovered from COVID-19.

Patient Martin Velasco Peralesaccompanied by their relatives, the bell rang announced to all Healing from illness.

Therefore, health personnel carried out a minute of applause for their efforts for over a year.

CDMX switches to green traffic light due to Covid-19

It is worth noting that the temporary Citibanamex unit has a capacity 607 beds to care for COVID-19 patientsIts capacity has been expanded several times since its installation on April 28, 2020.

In social networks, doctor Andres QuinteroD., of UNAM Medical School and the temporary unit, said he was happy that a year later the last patient was released and wrote that he had an overall mortality rate of 3% in the unit.

It is worth noting that the Prime Minister of Mexico City, Claudia SheinbaumTomorrow, the authorities will announce the divestment process from the Citibanamex unit as well as other hospitals in the capital before drop in hospital in the past months.

Chronicle. The green light makes no difference to the center

april / lsm

