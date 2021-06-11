And with a minute of applause, they celebrated the last patient discharged from Covid Citibanamex مركز

Because of Temporary Citibanamex Unit Health staff will stop providing care the following June 15th, and that’s Thursday The last patient recovered from COVID-19.

Patient Martin Velasco Peralesaccompanied by their relatives, the bell rang announced to all Healing from illness.

The last patient in the center for covid 19 citibamex, if I could, thanks to all the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers for bringing so many Mexicans with us today, thanks to the special initiative… pic.twitter.com/vwwZyhvOKi – Aurora Fernandez (@ameliaaurorafe4) June 10, 2021

Therefore, health personnel carried out a minute of applause for their efforts for over a year.

It is worth noting that the temporary Citibanamex unit has a capacity 607 beds to care for COVID-19 patientsIts capacity has been expanded several times since its installation on April 28, 2020.

In social networks, doctor Andres QuinteroD., of UNAM Medical School and the temporary unit, said he was happy that a year later the last patient was released and wrote that he had an overall mortality rate of 3% in the unit.

Today closed one of the largest intensive treatments for COVID 19 on the continent. Today the last patient in the temporary COVID 19 Citibanamex unit left. Mixed feeling of nostalgia and happiness for the work we do here. 3% of all deaths. – Andres Quintero (@Andres_QL10) June 9, 2021

It is worth noting that the Prime Minister of Mexico City, Claudia SheinbaumTomorrow, the authorities will announce the divestment process from the Citibanamex unit as well as other hospitals in the capital before drop in hospital in the past months.

